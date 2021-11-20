Estonia Sent 65 Miles of Wire, 20 Officers to Lithuania to Guard Border With Belarus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2021) Estonia has sent 105 kilometers (65 miles) of barbed wire, 20 officers and two drones to Lithuania to guard the border with Belarus during the current migration crisis, Lithuanian Interior Vice-Minister Arnoldas Abramavicius said on Friday.

"During the migration crisis, on the basis of a bilateral agreement on humanitarian aid in accordance with the EU civil security mechanism, Lithuania has received 105 kilometers of barbed wire from Estonia to build a fence along the Lithuanian-Belarusian border. The Estonian military police have sent 1 dog handler and 2 officers (in total, 3 officers), and the Estonian Police and Border Guard board has sent 13 officers, 2 dog handlers and 2 operators with drones (in total, 17 officers) to assist in suppressing the increased flows of illegal migrants on the border between Lithuania and Belarus," the minister said during a meeting with Estonian Undersecretary for Political Affairs Rein Tammsaar.

Last week, over 2,000 migrants camped near the Bruzgi checkpoint on the Polish-Belarusian border. On Tuesday, the migrants tried to force their way onto European Union territory, clashing with Polish security forces. Polish security stopped them using tear gas and water cannons.

Since July, Lithuania, Latvia and Poland have reported an increase in the number of illegal migrants crossing from neighboring Belarus. They accuse Minsk of using the migration crisis as revenge on the European Union for sanctions that it imposed earlier this year on Belarusian officials over alleged human rights violations. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that his country no longer has the capacity to prevent the movement of migrants toward the EU due to the sanctions.