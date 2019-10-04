Estonia Sentences Ex-Security Officer to 5 Years in Prison for Spying for Russia - Reports

A former employee of Estonia's Internal Security Service (KAPO), Vladimir Kulikov, was sentenced by the Harju county court in Tallinn to five years in prison for allegedly spying on Russia's behalf, media reported on Friday, citing the prosecution

TALLINN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2019) A former employee of Estonia's Internal Security Service (KAPO), Vladimir Kulikov, was sentenced by the Harju county court in Tallinn to five years in prison for allegedly spying on Russia's behalf, media reported on Friday, citing the prosecution.

Estonia's ERR broadcaster revealed no further details on the charges brought against the former KAPO employee, who was arrested in March.

According to KAPO, Kulikov quit his security police job in 2012 after receiving a work-related injury. The agency suspects that Kulikov was later contacted by Russian intelligence services during one of his trips to Russia.

In September, the same court sentenced a Russian citizen for spying against Estonia, without giving details into the case.