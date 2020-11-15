UrduPoint.com
Estonia Set On Bidding To Become OSCE Chair In 2023 - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2020) Estonia intends to run for the chairmanship of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) in 2023, the press service of the Estonian Foreign Ministry has announced.

"Estonia wants to play a leading role in addressing and marshaling issues that are directly related to our own security, and in supporting multilateral international cooperation via the OSCE," Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu said, as quoted by the foreign ministry on Saturday.

The OSCE is currently chaired by Albania. Next year, chairmanship will be passed to Sweden, followed by Poland in 2022.

According to Estonia's foreign ministry, preparations will soon be launched to put forward Estonia's candidacy as a potential OSCE chair; other ministries might also join in.

OSCE chairmanship is decided by consensus among the 57 participating states. Estonia became a member of the OSCE, which is currently the world's largest regional security organization, in 1993.

