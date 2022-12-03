Estonia Signs $200Mln Contract With US to Purchase HIMARS Systems - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2022) Estonia signed a $200 million contract with the United Stated to purchase High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), the Estonian Centre for Defence Investments (ECDI) under the Estonian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"On Friday, Magnus-Valdemar Saar, Director General of the Estonian Centre for Defence Investments (ECDI), signed a contract with the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) for the procurement of the HIMARS multiple rocket launcher systems, which is an important capacity boost in the development of Estonia's indirect fire capability... The total value of the contract is more than 200 million Dollars," the statement read.

Saar stated that the renewal of the armaments and ammunition of Estonian armed forces would help the country to achieve its defense goals.

According to Ramil Lipp, the ECDI Armament Category Manager, the contract is Estonia's largest arms procurement project ever.

"As part of the contract, in addition to the weapon system, Estonia will also procure ammunition, communications solutions, as well as training, logistics, and life-cycle solutions. The package includes rockets with different effects, ranging from 70 to 300 kilometres (43 to 186 miles)," Lipp said in a statement released by the ECDI.

The ECDI noted that in addition to Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania were also expected to purchase the HIMARS multiple rocket system. The first deliveries of HIMARS to Estonia would take place in 2024, the center added.

The year 2022 has seen a surge in demand for HIMARS after the systems received publicity during their combat deployment in Ukraine. Along with Estonia, several other countries at once announced their intention to purchase this type of weaponry from the United States, including Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, and Australia.