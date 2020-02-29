Estonia Stripped Russian Journalist of EU Visa Over National Security Concerns - Officials

Estonia asked Latvia to cancel the Schengen visa of a journalist with the Russian daily Izvestia after deeming him a national security risk, the newspaper said on Saturday, citing Estonian officials

Andrei Zakharov was barred from entering Latvia at Riga airport on February 24. The newspaper said he has been banned from going to the European Union's borderless Schengen area for five years.

"The Security Police has reasonable grounds to suspect that Andrei Zakharov's actions may pose a threat to the security and public order of Estonia or any other EU member state," the paper cited an official Estonian response as saying.

According to the newspaper's press office, Zakharov angered the Baltic nation's authorities with his coverage of Estonian teachers educating students about the history of the local LGBT community and the government's decision not to mark the 75th anniversary of the Estonian capital's liberation from German troops.