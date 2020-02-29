UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Estonia Stripped Russian Journalist Of EU Visa Over National Security Concerns - Officials

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 10:18 PM

Estonia Stripped Russian Journalist of EU Visa Over National Security Concerns - Officials

Estonia asked Latvia to cancel the Schengen visa of a journalist with the Russian daily Izvestia after deeming him a national security risk, the newspaper said on Saturday, citing Estonian officials

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th February, 2020) Estonia asked Latvia to cancel the Schengen visa of a journalist with the Russian daily Izvestia after deeming him a national security risk, the newspaper said on Saturday, citing Estonian officials.

Andrei Zakharov was barred from entering Latvia at Riga airport on February 24. The newspaper said he has been banned from going to the European Union's borderless Schengen area for five years.

"The Security Police has reasonable grounds to suspect that Andrei Zakharov's actions may pose a threat to the security and public order of Estonia or any other EU member state," the paper cited an official Estonian response as saying.

According to the newspaper's press office, Zakharov angered the Baltic nation's authorities with his coverage of Estonian teachers educating students about the history of the local LGBT community and the government's decision not to mark the 75th anniversary of the Estonian capital's liberation from German troops.

Related Topics

Police Russia German European Union Riga Estonia Latvia February May Visa From Government Airport

Recent Stories

Russian President Offers Iran Help in Containing N ..

1 minute ago

Putin, Rouhani Discuss Escalation in Syria's Idlib ..

1 minute ago

Putin, Rouhani Stress Need to Rescue Iran Nuclear ..

2 minutes ago

Lebanon Temporarily Closes Educational Institution ..

2 minutes ago

ANP congratulates people of Afghanistan on Taliban ..

11 minutes ago

Govt reduces petrol prices by Rs.5 per liter

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.