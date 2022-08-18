Estonia Suffers Biggest Cyberattack Since 2007 After Dismantling Soviet Monument

(@FahadShabbir)

Estonia was subjected to the biggest cyberattack since 2007 after dismantling the T-34 tank and other Soviet monuments in Narva, Estonian Undersecretary for Digital Transformation Luukas Ilves said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2022) Estonia was subjected to the biggest cyberattack since 2007 after dismantling the T-34 tank and other Soviet monuments in Narva, Estonian Undersecretary for Digital Transformation Luukas Ilves said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Estonian government transferred the T-34 tank monument and 6 more soviet time monuments from the borderline city of Narva, a majority Russian-speaking Estonian city, to the Estonian War Museum.

"Yesterday, Estonia was subject to the most extensive cyber attacks it has faced since 2007. Attempted DDoS attacks targeted both public institutions and the private sector. The attacks were ineffective. E-Estonia is up and running. Services were not disrupted.

With some brief and minor exceptions, websites remained fully available throughout the day. The attack has gone largely unnoticed in Estonia," Ilves tweeted.

Earlier on Thursday, Estonian media reported that the "pro-Kremlin" hacker group Killnet was allegedly behind the cyberattacks. According to the media, the DDoS attacks affected companies, one of which, SK ID Solutions, is responsible for ID card, mobile ID and Smart-ID services.

On August 4, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas urged the removal of all Soviet monuments from Estonian public spaces due to "internal security" reasons, triggering protests by the local officials and citizens. There are 148 Soviet war memorials in Estonia.