UrduPoint.com

Estonia Suffers Biggest Cyberattack Since 2007 After Dismantling Soviet Monument

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 18, 2022 | 09:17 PM

Estonia Suffers Biggest Cyberattack Since 2007 After Dismantling Soviet Monument

Estonia was subjected to the biggest cyberattack since 2007 after dismantling the T-34 tank and other Soviet monuments in Narva, Estonian Undersecretary for Digital Transformation Luukas Ilves said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2022) Estonia was subjected to the biggest cyberattack since 2007 after dismantling the T-34 tank and other Soviet monuments in Narva, Estonian Undersecretary for Digital Transformation Luukas Ilves said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Estonian government transferred the T-34 tank monument and 6 more soviet time monuments from the borderline city of Narva, a majority Russian-speaking Estonian city, to the Estonian War Museum.

"Yesterday, Estonia was subject to the most extensive cyber attacks it has faced since 2007. Attempted DDoS attacks targeted both public institutions and the private sector. The attacks were ineffective. E-Estonia is up and running. Services were not disrupted.

With some brief and minor exceptions, websites remained fully available throughout the day. The attack has gone largely unnoticed in Estonia," Ilves tweeted.

Earlier on Thursday, Estonian media reported that the "pro-Kremlin" hacker group Killnet was allegedly behind the cyberattacks. According to the media, the DDoS attacks affected companies, one of which, SK ID Solutions, is responsible for ID card, mobile ID and Smart-ID services.

On August 4, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas urged the removal of all Soviet monuments from Estonian public spaces due to "internal security" reasons, triggering protests by the local officials and citizens. There are 148 Soviet war memorials in Estonia.

Related Topics

Attack Prime Minister Mobile Narva Estonia Tank August Media All From Government

Recent Stories

Delay in issuing new connections not to be tolerat ..

Delay in issuing new connections not to be tolerated: IESCO CEO

33 seconds ago
 Covid raises dementia, psychosis risk up to 2 year ..

Covid raises dementia, psychosis risk up to 2 years: Lancet

34 seconds ago
 IWMB places cage to catch wild monkey in F-7

IWMB places cage to catch wild monkey in F-7

36 seconds ago
 Turkey to Help Ukraine to Restore Infrastructure, ..

Turkey to Help Ukraine to Restore Infrastructure, Sides Signed Memorandum - Kiev

28 minutes ago
 UNICEF Balochistan's Field Chief inaugurates vacci ..

UNICEF Balochistan's Field Chief inaugurates vaccine cold room in Lasbela

28 minutes ago
 Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power sus ..

Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power suspension programme

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.