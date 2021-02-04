Estonia Supports Blocking of Opposition TV Channels in Ukraine - Embassy

(@FahadShabbir)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) Estonia has supported the blocking of opposition tv channels ZIK, NewsOne and 112 Ukraine in Ukraine, the Estonian Embassy in Ukraine said in a statement on Twitter.

"#Estonia understands and supports the steps taken by #Ukraine within the bounds of its legislature to counter measures directed against its independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity," the embassy said.

On Tuesday evening, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, by his decree, put into effect the National Security and Defense Council's (NSDC) decision to impose sanctions for five years against the TV channels 112 Ukraine, NewsOne and ZIK and Verkhovna Rada lawmaker from the Opposition Platform - For Life faction Taras Kozak, who owns these channels.

The TV channels that have come under the sanctions are in opposition to the Ukrainian authorities and are associated with one of the leaders of the Opposition Platform - For Life party, Viktor Medvedchuk.

The party condemned this decision and called it a manifestation of dictatorship and infringement of freedom of speech in the country. The TV channels stopped broadcasting but remained available on YouTube.

The list of restrictions that apply to TV channels includes blocking assets, restricting trading operations, preventing the withdrawal of capital from Ukraine, suspending the fulfillment of economic and financial obligations, canceling or suspending licenses and other permits. Also, TV companies are prohibited from using the radio frequency resource of Ukraine and rebroadcasting TV programs.