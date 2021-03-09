UrduPoint.com
Estonia Takes Part in NATO's Griffin Lightning Drills - Army

Estonia takes part in NATO's Griffin Lightning military exercise aimed at training the collaboration of staff at different levels in the case of aggression, the Estonian Defense Forces said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) Estonia takes part in NATO's Griffin Lightning military exercise aimed at training the collaboration of staff at different levels in the case of aggression, the Estonian Defense Forces said on Tuesday.

The scenario of the drills includes both direct military engagement and hybrid threats.

As part of the drills, the Estonian army deployed a command post that is responsible for providing operative information, data exchange and the coordination between NATO units and civilian institutes.

The drills in Estonia are managed by army deputy commander Indrek Sirel. According to Sirel, as quoted in the statement, the drills were abridged this year due to COVID-19, but they still cover all necessary procedures.

Griffin Lightning is command post exercises by the Polish-stationed NATO Multinational Corps Northeast as well as elements in Poland and the Baltic countries. The drills are scheduled to end on March 12.

