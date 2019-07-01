(@FahadShabbir)

RIGA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2019) Newly elected Latvian President Egils Levits will pay his first official foreign visit to Estonia on July 10, presidential aide Aiva Rozenberga told journalists on Monday.

"The president will pay his first [foreign] visit to Estonia on July 10," Rosenberga said.

Levits, formerly a judge of the European Court of Justice, won the open presidential vote in Latvia on May 29. The Latvian parliament elected him for a four-year term by 61 votes out of 100. His inauguration is scheduled to take place on July 8.