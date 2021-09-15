UrduPoint.com

Estonia To Borrow 10,000 COVID-19 Janssen Vaccine Doses From Spain - Health Minister

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) Estonia will borrow 10,000 single-dose Janssen vaccines against COVID-19 from Spain, with the batch expected next week, Estonian Minister of Health and Labour Tanel Kiik said on Wednesday.

The vaccine, produced by Johnson & Johnson's subsidiary, was not imported by Estonia in August at all, according to the minister, and in September the country received only 2,400 doses, so Tallinn initiated talks with EU members on the need for the vaccine shots.

"We are in talks with Spain about borrowing the Janssen vaccines, and 10,000 doses must arrive in Estonia in the beginning of the next week," Kiik told a press conference.

The official noted that many in Estonia preferred the Janssen vaccine, so the country simply ran out of doses. Kiik added that Tallinn ordered 300,000 vaccine doses as part of the joint EU procurement plan, but had received only 48,400 of them.

The borrowed vaccines are planned to be returned to Spain as soon as new batches are received by Estonia.

On December 27, 2020, the Baltic state launched its vaccination campaign. As of early Tuesday, 743,034 Estonians, or 55.9% of population, have gotten at least one shot, and 664,432 were fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the health department.

