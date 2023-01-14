Estonia to Buy 12 Additional South Korean Howitzers for $39Mnl - Defense Investment Body

Estonia will procure an additional 12 South Korean K9 Thunder self-propelled howitzers worth 36 million euros ($39 million), the Estonian Center for Defense Investment (RKIK), part of the country's defense ministry, said on Saturday

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2023) Estonia will procure an additional 12 South Korean K9 Thunder self-propelled howitzers worth 36 million Euros ($39 million), the Estonian Center for Defense Investment (RKIK), part of the country's defense ministry, said on Saturday.

"RKIK has signed a contract to acquire an additional 12 K9 Thunder self-propelled howitzers from South Korean arms manufacturer Hanwha Techwin. The total value of the contract is approximately 36 million euros," the authority said in a statement.

Tallinn has already contracted 24 South Korean self-propelled artillery units, but now 12 more are set to arrive until 2026, the statement read.

Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur said that the ongoing hostilities in Ukraine demonstrated the importance of indirect fire weapons and warranted the additional procurement.

"In light of the lessons learned from Ukraine, we have made a quick decision to equip both infantry brigades with additional K9 Thunder self-propelled howitzers and bring Estonia's indirect fire capability to a completely new level," he was quoted as saying by RKIK.

In 2018, the Estonian Defense Ministry inked a contract with South Korea for the delivery of 24 secondhand K9 Thunder units that were 10-12 years old. Their lifespan totals 45 years, which means that the Estonian military will be able to use them for at least 30 years, RKIK said.

Self-propelled howitzers have a maximum fire range of 40 kilometers (25 miles), can travel at a maximum speed of 65 kilometers per hour (40 mph), weigh 47 tonnes and carry up to five crew members.