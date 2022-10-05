Estonia to Confiscate Firearms From Russian Citizens by End of 2023 - Interior Ministry

Estonian authorities are going to seize all firearms from Russian and Belarusian citizens living in Estonia by the end of 2023, with the necessary amendments to the legislation being now in development, Estonian Interior Minister Lauri Laanemets said on Wednesday

"According to the amendments to the Weapons Act, citizens of Russia and Belarus must sell, hand in or destroy their firearms by the end of 2023," Laanemets told Estonia's Vikerraadio, adding that his ministry was working on the amendments.

The minister noted that if a Russian citizen failed to sell their firearm within the set period, they could hand it in to the police and receive money based on an average market price for a certain type of a gun.

"Estonian citizens have the right to own a gun in the Republic of Estonia.

Citizens of the European Union and NATO countries may also own a gun in Estonia. But all others who do not have one must surrender their firearms," Laanemets said.

In September, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas noted that weapons permits of Russian and Belarusian citizens living in Estonia should be repealed and new licenses should not be issued, as Russians with weapons pose a "threat to security" of her country.

In early March, the Estonian Gun Owners' Association proposed amendments to the Weapons Act, which would allow only citizens of EU or NATO countries to have firearms permits in Estonia. The association also stated that this measure is important for the country's security as some 1,300 Russian citizens living in Estonia have a firearms license.