UrduPoint.com

Estonia To Dismantle 6 More Soviet War Monuments For Security Reasons - Prime Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 16, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Estonia to Dismantle 6 More Soviet War Monuments for Security Reasons - Prime Minister

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2022) Estonia will dismantle, in addition to the T-34 tank monument the city of Narva, six other Soviet monuments for "internal security" reasons, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the Estonian government announced its decision to transfer the T-34 tank monument from the borderline city of Narva, a majority Russian-speaking Estonian city, to the Estonian War Museum.

"The tank is only one of several Soviet monuments, seven monuments will be affected," Kallas said during a briefing.

The prime minister also said that the T-34 tank monument is being moved from Narva due to "internal security" concerns.

"Given how quickly tensions and confusion are building around the memorials in Narva, we must act quickly to ensure public order and internal security. That's why the government decided this morning to dismantle the tank and other war memorials so that they can't provoke more hatred in society and stir up old wounds," the official said.

According to Kallas, Soviet monuments serve as Russian propaganda aimed at dividing the Estonian society.

On August 4, the prime minister urged the removal of all Soviet monuments from Estonian public spaces. There are 148 Soviet war memorials in Estonia.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Narva Estonia Tank August All From Government

Recent Stories

Miftah defends increase in petrol prices after bac ..

Miftah defends increase in petrol prices after backlash from Nawaz Sharif

33 minutes ago
 PakVsNed: Pakistan won the toss, decided to bat fi ..

PakVsNed: Pakistan won the toss, decided to bat first

2 hours ago
 Maryam Nawaz rejects increase in petrol prices

Maryam Nawaz rejects increase in petrol prices

3 hours ago
 Wapda Chairman's appointment challenged in LHC

Wapda Chairman's appointment challenged in LHC

4 hours ago
 Infinix to mark 75th Independence Day with a grand ..

Infinix to mark 75th Independence Day with a grand sale on Daraz!

4 hours ago
 OPPO ColorOS 12 won four design awards at the Red ..

OPPO ColorOS 12 won four design awards at the Red Dot Award: Brands & Communicat ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.