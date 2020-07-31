UrduPoint.com
Estonia To Ease Limits On Number Of Visitors To Casinos, Nightclubs From August 1 - Gov't

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) The Estonian government said on Thursday that it decided to cancel restrictions on the maximum number of visitors to entertainment facilities, including casinos and nightclubs, starting from August 1.

"The government has decided to lift the restriction on the number of visitors to casinos, slot machine halls, nightclubs, hookah cafes, adult clubs, outdoor recreational activities and hobby education, outdoor sporting and training, and sports events with effect from Saturday," the government said in a statement.

According to the government, the current limit of 100 people will be lifted for the facilities in question.

At the same time, service providers are set to further ensure the dispersion of people and meet the requirement of the 50-percent occupancy and disinfection.

"The restriction of 100 people in recreational activities and hobby education will also be lifted from 1 August. The dispersion of people and compliance with the disinfection requirement must continue to be ensured, the 50% occupancy requirement also applies," the statement added.

In addition, the authorities will lift the restriction of 100 people regarding outdoor sporting and training gatherings starting from Saturday.

