Estonia to Equip 22 Cities With Civil Defense Sirens by Summer of 2023 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) Estonia will install a system of civil defense sirens in 22 cities by next summer, with the first siren alerts to be placed on tall buildings and communication facilities in late 2022, media reported on Wednesday.

Estonia has signed a contract with Slovak notification systems supplier Telegrafia and allocated 4.5 million Euros ($4.

5 million) to provide the population with the alert system, Estonian broadcaster ERR reported.

Tallinn and the cities of Tartu, Narva, Voru, Paldiski, Sillamae, Tapa, Johvi, Kohtla-Jarve, Maardu, Rakvere, Valga, Keila, Viljandi, Jogeva, Polva, Rapla, Kardla, Kuressaare, Haapsalu, and Paide will be equipped with the notification system, the report said.

The sirens may be used in the event of military threats, emergencies, and major accidents, it added.