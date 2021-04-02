Estonia to Get Extra 62,000 Pfizer Doses From April-June - Prime Minister

Estonia will receive an additional 62,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus from April-June under the EU procurement scheme, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas has said

"Estonia to receive circa 62 000 additional doses of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine thanks to EU solidarity and cooperation," she tweeted.

Kallas added that every dose helped the Baltic nation save lives and bring it "a step closer to our normal way of life."

Estonia has reported more than 107,000 infections with the virus and 908 deaths. The vaccination campaign began in late December. By Friday, almost 16 percent of the country's population received at least one vaccine shot.