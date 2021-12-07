Estonia to Hold Military Exercises Involving 16,000 Soldiers in 2022 - Defense Forces

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2021) The Estonian Defence Forces announced on Monday that Estonia would conduct large-scale military exercises "Hedgehog-2022" with the involvement of 16,000 soldiers in 2022.

"Military exercises 'Hedgehog-2022' will be held between mid-May and early June. About 16,000 soldiers will be involved in the exercises, including conscripts, reservists, the Estonian Defence League paramilitary armed forces and NATO allies," the message read.

The main objective of the exercises is to examine the combat readiness of troops and to assess international cooperation in response to various threats.

Exercises will be held on the territory of southern Estonia and northern Latvia.

The commander of the Estonian Defence Forces, Lieutenant General Martin Herem, noted that units of the first and second infantry brigades, quartermaster corps, air force, navy, cybersecurity command, special operations command, military police and special operations forces will take part in "Hedgehog 2022." Units from allied countries and NATO will also participate in the military exercises.