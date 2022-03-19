UrduPoint.com

Estonia To Increase Defense Budget To 2.5% Of GDP - Finance Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 19, 2022 | 12:30 AM

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2022) Estonia will boost defense spending from 2.3% to 2.5% of GDP and possibly more, Finance Minister Keit Pentus-Rosimannus said on Friday.

"This year, our defense spending has reached 2.3% of GDP, and now assessing the current situation, we can say that this, obviously, will not be enough in the coming years. In all likelihood, defense spending will grow to 2.5% (of GDP) and even more," the minister told the state broadcaster ERR.

The Estonian government plans to agree on an additional budget for security, economic and refugee-related needs by mid-April.

Even though the additional funding has not yet been determined, it will require a loan, Pentus-Rosimannus said.

"There will probably be a part that we will be able to cover with external, European funds, but since we already planned to take loans, at the current stage this is obviously one of the main ways to partially cover these additional costs," she explained.

On February 24, Russia began a special operation to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics in countering the aggression of Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger. Moscow has repeatedly stressed that it has no plans to occupy Ukraine.

