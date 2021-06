(@FahadShabbir)

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) Estonia won't be able to join the European Union's digital COVID-19 certificate system for the time being due to technical issues, Social Affairs Undersecretary for E-Health and Innovation Kalle Killar said on Wednesday.

The bloc's IT infrastructure for digital certificates went online on Tuesday in testing mode. Seven EU nations Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Greece, Croatia and Poland have already joined and begun issuing digital COVID-19 certificates.

"We, of course, would like to have been among the first [adopters], but, unfortunately, during the weekend we learned that a part of applications was not ready in time.

We cannot allow the system to operate without safety tests. We will not rush it, [and] test the entire system. Everything will be ready next week," Killar told the public broadcaster ERR.

The EU is planning to introduce digital COVID-19 certificates throughout the bloc from July 1 to August 12. The certificate will contain the owner's personal data, including information on vaccination, recovery from the disease and testing results.