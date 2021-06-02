UrduPoint.com
Estonia To Join EU's Digital COVID Passport System After Technical Issues Solved -Official

Wed 02nd June 2021

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) Estonia won't be able to join the European Union's digital COVID-19 certificate system for the time being due to technical issues, Social Affairs Undersecretary for E-Health and Innovation Kalle Killar said on Wednesday.

The bloc's IT infrastructure for digital certificates went online on Tuesday in testing mode. Seven EU nations ” Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Greece, Croatia and Poland ” have already joined and begun issuing digital COVID-19 certificates.

"We, of course, would like to have been among the first [adopters], but, unfortunately, during the weekend we learned that a part of applications was not ready in time.

We cannot allow the system to operate without safety tests. We will not rush it, [and] test the entire system. Everything will be ready next week," Killar told the public broadcaster ERR.

The EU is planning to introduce digital COVID-19 certificates throughout the bloc from July 1 to August 12. The certificate will contain the owner's personal data, including information on vaccination, recovery from the disease and testing results.

