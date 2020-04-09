Estonia to Mass-Test Nation for COVID-19 - Foreign Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) The Estonian authorities are planning to test the entire country for the coronavirus disease, starting with people living in the worst-hit island of Saaremaa, Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu said on Thursday.

"We, in the government, decided to organize mass testing for ... the virus. The first mass testing along with scientific research will be conducted in Saaremaa. Based on its results, mass testing will begin with studies across the country," Reinsalu wrote on Facebook.

Currently, people over 80 and patients with severe chronic diseases are prioritized for testing. Doctors, police officers, rescuers, social workers and those who show symptoms of the disease are also directed for examination.

Since January 31, more than 26,000 tests have been carried out in Estonia.

According to the nation's Health Ministry, the number of people diagnosed with COVID-19 has reached 1,207, of which 37 percent � or 446 people � are on island of Saaremaa alone, whose population is 30,000.

On March 12, the Estonian government declared a state of emergency until May 1. All cultural and recreation sites, and educational institutions have been closed. The government has also temporarily suspended visits to social welfare institutions, hospitals and prisons.