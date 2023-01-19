UrduPoint.com

Estonia To Provide $122Mln Worth Of Military Assistance To Ukraine - Government

Sumaira FH Published January 19, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Estonia to Provide $122Mln Worth of Military Assistance to Ukraine - Government

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2023) Estonia's government said on Thursday it authorized the provision of its most expensive military aid package for Ukraine to date worth 113 million Euros ($122 million).

"The Estonian Government supported the proposal of Minister of Defence Hanno Pevkur to provide Ukraine with the largest military aid package to date, which includes remote fire and anti-tank weapons as well as ammunition worth a total of 113 million euros. Estonia's military assistance to Ukraine will increase to 370 million euros, or slightly more than 1% of Estonia's gross domestic product," the government's statement read.

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas specified in a statement on Twitter that the howitzers, grenade launchers and ammunition included in the package are what Ukraine has asked for.

Estonia had previously supplied Ukraine with Javelin anti-tank missiles, howitzers, anti-tank grenade launchers, mortars, vehicles and communication equipment. Tallinn, in cooperation with Berlin, has also donated two field hospitals and medication worth 15 million euros to Kiev.

Western countries have been ramping up their military support for Kiev since the beginning of the Russian military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. In April, Moscow sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Kiev. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that any arms shipments on Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for the Russian armed forces.

Related Topics

NATO Fire Prime Minister Ukraine Moscow Russia Twitter Vehicles Tallinn Berlin Kiev Estonia February April Government Million

Recent Stories

Sara Ali Khan wraps up her association with The Co ..

Sara Ali Khan wraps up her association with The Collective

60 minutes ago
 PSL eighth edition: PCB to hold deliberations toda ..

PSL eighth edition: PCB to hold deliberations today

1 hour ago
 ECP notifies Imran Khan as winner on seven seats

ECP notifies Imran Khan as winner on seven seats

1 hour ago
 Pakistan calls upon Iran to ensure investigation i ..

Pakistan calls upon Iran to ensure investigation into cross border terrorist att ..

2 hours ago
 NDMA Held an Interactive Session with Humanitarian ..

NDMA Held an Interactive Session with Humanitarian Partners

3 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Addresses the 3rd Edition of ..

OIC Secretary-General Addresses the 3rd Edition of the African Conference for th ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.