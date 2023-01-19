Estonia to Provide $122Mln Worth of Military Assistance to Ukraine - Government

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2023) Estonia's government said on Thursday it authorized the provision of its most expensive military aid package for Ukraine to date worth 113 million Euros ($122 million).

"The Estonian Government supported the proposal of Minister of Defence Hanno Pevkur to provide Ukraine with the largest military aid package to date, which includes remote fire and anti-tank weapons as well as ammunition worth a total of 113 million euros. Estonia's military assistance to Ukraine will increase to 370 million euros, or slightly more than 1% of Estonia's gross domestic product," the government's statement read.

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas specified in a statement on Twitter that the howitzers, grenade launchers and ammunition included in the package are what Ukraine has asked for.

Estonia had previously supplied Ukraine with Javelin anti-tank missiles, howitzers, anti-tank grenade launchers, mortars, vehicles and communication equipment. Tallinn, in cooperation with Berlin, has also donated two field hospitals and medication worth 15 million euros to Kiev.

Western countries have been ramping up their military support for Kiev since the beginning of the Russian military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. In April, Moscow sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Kiev. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that any arms shipments on Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for the Russian armed forces.