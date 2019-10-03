UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Estonia To Purchase 6 South Korean Self-Propelled Howitzers For $22Mln - Defense Minister

Umer Jamshaid 52 seconds ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 03:54 PM

Estonia to Purchase 6 South Korean Self-Propelled Howitzers for $22Mln - Defense Minister

The Estonian Defense Ministry has decided to purchase six used South Korean K9 Thunder self-propelled howitzers for 20 million euros ($22 million) to add to the 12 artillery systems it has already acquired, Defense Minister Juri Luik said on Thursday

TALLINN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) The Estonian Defense Ministry has decided to purchase six used South Korean K9 Thunder self-propelled howitzers for 20 million Euros ($22 million) to add to the 12 artillery systems it has already acquired, Defense Minister Juri Luik said on Thursday.

According to the minister, the decision to purchase a new batch of self-propelled systems was made after it turned out that several tenders for the weapons were cheaper than originally planned. This made it possible to spare 20 million euros of the defense budget.

"The Estonian Defense Ministry decided to purchase six previously used K9 Thunder self-propelled artillery systems from South Korea for 20 million euros," Luik told Estonia's Postimees media outlet.

In 2018, the Estonian Defense Ministry signed an agreement to purchase 12 previously used K9 Thunder howitzers for 46 million euros. The systems were 10-12 years old but can serve up to 30 years. The howitzers will be delivered to Estonia by 2023.

Related Topics

Budget Estonia South Korea North Korea 2018 Media From Agreement Million

Recent Stories

First Pak woman cricketer Nida to feature in a for ..

11 minutes ago

93 pc work of Qila Saifullah-Loralai Highway widen ..

11 minutes ago

Mark Coles steps down as national women's team coa ..

11 minutes ago

Coles steps down as Pakistan women's team head coa ..

12 minutes ago

Private company makes two deals for LNG import

55 seconds ago

Moscow City Court to Decide Oct 8 If Serebrennikov ..

56 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.