Sat 26th December 2020 | 12:24 AM

Estonia to Receive First COVID-19 Vaccines on Saturday - Social Affairs Ministry

The first shipments of COVID-19 vaccines will reach Estonia on Saturday, and the country will launch its vaccination campaign the day after, the Ministry of Social Affairs said on Friday

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2020) The first shipments of COVID-19 vaccines will reach Estonia on Saturday, and the country will launch its vaccination campaign the day after, the Ministry of Social Affairs said on Friday.

The European Union has said that the vaccination campaign will be launched across all member states simultaneously in late December.

"The first shipments of the vaccine will arrive in Tallinn on Saturday morning. The safety of the cargo arrival will be ensured by the Police and Border Guard. On Sunday, December 27, the coronavirus vaccination will officially begin in Estonia," the ministry said in a statement.

Social Affairs Minister Tanel Kiik has said that vaccines will be delivered to the most-affected regions first, and the first shots will be administered in the Ida-Viru county. In the first phase of the campaign, Estonia will receive 9,750 vaccine doses, developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, and the country plans to vaccinate less than 5,000 people

According to preliminary agreements, Estonia has ordered over 600,000 Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, more than 1.3 million doses from AstraZeneca, and another 300,000 doses from Pharmaceutica NV. The Baltic country is also negotiating with other vaccine developers as well.

