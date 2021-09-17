UrduPoint.com

Estonia To Recognize Certificates For Any COVID-19 Vaccine - Health Board

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 12:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) The Estonian Health board has decided to recognize all COVID-19 vaccination certificates presented upon arrival, even for vaccines not approved for use in Estonia.

"Estonia recognizes those vaccines that are recognized by the home country (of the traveler)," the authority said in response to Tallinn University when asked what other vaccines apart from those in Estonia's portfolio are acceptable in the country.

The response was published by the Estonian Delfi news portal.

Estonia has authorized four vaccines for its vaccination campaign, such as Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, and Janssen.

Travelers who hold a full vaccination certificate, or a document proving that the holder has had COVID-19 in the last 180 days, are exempt from mandatory testing and quarantine upon arrival in Estonia.

