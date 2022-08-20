Estonia to Relocate 22 Graves of Soviet Warriors - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2022) The Estonian Defense Ministry's War Graves Commission has decided to move 22 graves of Soviet soldiers that, in the commission's opinion, are in inappropriate locations, state broadcaster ERR reported Friday.

There are about 130 war graves in Estonia, their suitability for the current location is being evaluated by the commission, while 22 of them have already been approved for relocation by the Estonian War Museum, the broadcaster said.

According to the director of the museum, Hellar Lill, the measure will affect the graves that are situated in parks, green areas, city squares, and densely populated areas.

"Graves in unsuitable locations mean primarily those which are to be found in parks, green areas, city squares, and more densely populated areas.

Those places where the public moves about, and where it is not reasonable for human remains to be buried outside of cemeteries," Lill told the broadcaster.

According to the broadcaster, the largest Soviet warriors grave in Estonia is situated in Tartu's Raadi Park, and there may be about 250 buried remains which will be moved to the local cemetery in the autumn.

On August 4, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas urged the removal of all Soviet monuments from Estonian public spaces. There are 148 Soviet war memorials in Estonia.

Cases of vandalism against Soviet monuments in the Baltic States became more frequent after the start of the Russian special operation in Ukraine.