Estonia to Request Additional 660,000 Doses of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccines -Ministry

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) The Estonian government has approved a proposal by Health and Labor Minister Tanel Kiik to request the supply of an additional 660,552 doses of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines as part of joint EU procurement to increase the rate of vaccination in the country, the Ministry of Social Affairs said in a statement.

"The main obstacle to vaccination progress so far has been the limited number of vaccines that have arrived in Estonia and the uncertainty about the supply, which will decrease in the second quarter. Discussions are currently underway at the European Union level, during which we may also request additional quantities of vaccines for Estonia.

We use this opportunity to speed up vaccination," the ministry quoted Kiik as saying.

The total EU vaccine portfolio includes vaccines from eight manufacturers (Pfizer / BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Janssen Pharmaceutica NV, CureVac, Sanofi, Novavax, Valneva). Estonia has so far joined the EU co-procurement of COVID-19 vaccines from five manufacturers: Pfizer / BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Janssen Pharmaceutica NV and CureVac. Estonia may purchase a total of 5,229,362 vaccine doses.