Estonia to Send 60 Soldiers to Help Poland Tackle Migration Crisis - Military

Estonia will dispatch 60 soldiers to Poland to assist it in containing migrants on the Polish-Belarusian border, Commander of the Estonian Defence Forces Martin Herem said on Thursday

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2021) Estonia will dispatch 60 soldiers to Poland to assist it in containing migrants on the Polish-Belarusian border, Commander of the Estonian Defence Forces Martin Herem said on Thursday.

"We cannot tell the exact number, but it will be about 60 people. The crew will include sappers, scouts, observers and quartermaster service. They will be doing construction and repair of border barriers, and supporting the Polish border guard and armed forces," Herem told the Estonian public television.

He said Estonia helps Poland, as well as Latvia and Lithuania, in handling illegal migration on the border with Belarus because the crisis has shown that some countries continue to use migrants as a "weapon.

"

In the past few weeks, thousands of migrants have gathered at the Polish-Belarusian border hoping to make their way to the European Union. Poland has strengthened security in border areas and dispatched additional troops to prevent crossing attempts. Alongside Latvia and Lithuania, Poland has accused Belarus of sponsoring illegal migration, an accusation the Belarusian government has denied. Minsk also regularly reports Polish border guards forcibly expelling migrants across the border to the Belarusian side.