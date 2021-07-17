Estonia to Send Tents, Air Conditioners to Lithuania Amid Refugee Influx - Tallinn

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2021) Estonia will provide Lithuania with tents and air conditioners for illegal refugees arriving in the country from Belarus, the Estonian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"The Rescue board is ready to send ten tents and interior items - from air conditioners to furniture - worth 200,000 Euros [a$236,000] to Lithuania.

The Foreign Ministry finances the support to Lithuania from humanitarian aid foundations," the statement said.

On July 2, Lithuania declared an emergency over the influx of illegal migrants from Belarus, many of them Iraqis, Iranians and Syrians. On the same day, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that his country will not contain the flow of illegal migrants to the EU, as it does not have enough capacity due to the EU sanctions imposed on Minsk.