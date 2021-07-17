UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Estonia To Send Tents, Air Conditioners To Lithuania Amid Refugee Influx - Tallinn

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 17th July 2021 | 12:50 AM

Estonia to Send Tents, Air Conditioners to Lithuania Amid Refugee Influx - Tallinn

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2021) Estonia will provide Lithuania with tents and air conditioners for illegal refugees arriving in the country from Belarus, the Estonian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"The Rescue board is ready to send ten tents and interior items - from air conditioners to furniture - worth 200,000 Euros [a$236,000] to Lithuania.

The Foreign Ministry finances the support to Lithuania from humanitarian aid foundations," the statement said.

On July 2, Lithuania declared an emergency over the influx of illegal migrants from Belarus, many of them Iraqis, Iranians and Syrians. On the same day, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that his country will not contain the flow of illegal migrants to the EU, as it does not have enough capacity due to the EU sanctions imposed on Minsk.

Related Topics

Minsk Same Estonia Belarus Lithuania July From Refugee

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Police urge safe driving in adverse weat ..

21 minutes ago

Pak-Russian gas pipeline project to strengthen eco ..

22 minutes ago

Biden to Hold Second Cabinet Meeting of His Admini ..

22 minutes ago

Ford recalls 775,000 Explorer SUVs

22 minutes ago

MQM-P denounces prolonged power outages, shortage ..

33 minutes ago

PITB organizes training workshop for contractors o ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.