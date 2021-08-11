UrduPoint.com

Estonia To Simplify Dismissal Of Employees Who Refuse Vaccination - Health Minister

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 12:30 AM

Estonia to Simplify Dismissal of Employees Who Refuse Vaccination - Health Minister

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2021) The Estonian government agreed on Tuesday to a procedure that will make it easier for employers to fire workers who refuse vaccination and COVID-19 testing, the country's Health Minister Tanel Kiik said.

The government is currently reviewing amendments to the decree on biological hazards, which will give employers the right to require information on COVID-19 or vaccination status from those working in places with an increased risk of infection, according to the minister.

"In social work, for instance, tighter restrictions may be justified. In this case, the risk is bigger with workers who, while they may meet fewer than 50 people in one day, this may include people whose immune systems are often weaker, as they may be elderly patients," Kiik was quoted as saying by the ERR broadcaster.

He noted that, generally, all workplaces where employees come in contact with more than 50 people per day may be considered at a higher risk of infection.

"In these situations, presenting proof of recovering from COVID-19, vaccination or a negative test result is warranted," Kiik was quoted as saying by the ERR broadcaster.

The proposed measure allowing employers to easily terminate contracts with employees refusing to receive vaccines against COVID-19 is likely to be officially approved this coming Thursday, together with amendments to the decree on biological hazards.

Estonia launched its COVID-19 vaccination campaign on December 27. It has fully vaccinated 582,886 people to date, or slightly less than 50% of the country's population.

Related Topics

Fire May December All From Government

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler accelerated emirate&#039;s transfor ..

Fujairah Ruler accelerated emirate&#039;s transformation into sports hub: Fujair ..

7 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed visits Khor Fakkan&#039;s latest ..

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Khor Fakkan&#039;s latest tourist attractions

52 minutes ago
 US infrastructure plan tightens tax collection on ..

US infrastructure plan tightens tax collection on cryptocurrency

4 minutes ago
 Probe Finds New Jersey Women Prison Allowed Sexual ..

Probe Finds New Jersey Women Prison Allowed Sexual Assault - US Justice Dept.

4 minutes ago
 European Commission Approves Germany's Bailout of ..

European Commission Approves Germany's Bailout of About $644Mln for Deutsche Bah ..

4 minutes ago
 Nothing Prevents Minsk From Recognizing Crimea as ..

Nothing Prevents Minsk From Recognizing Crimea as Russia's Part - Moscow Source

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.