Estonia to Simplify Dismissal of Employees Who Refuse Vaccination - Health Minister

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2021) The Estonian government agreed on Tuesday to a procedure that will make it easier for employers to fire workers who refuse vaccination and COVID-19 testing, the country's Health Minister Tanel Kiik said.

The government is currently reviewing amendments to the decree on biological hazards, which will give employers the right to require information on COVID-19 or vaccination status from those working in places with an increased risk of infection, according to the minister.

"In social work, for instance, tighter restrictions may be justified. In this case, the risk is bigger with workers who, while they may meet fewer than 50 people in one day, this may include people whose immune systems are often weaker, as they may be elderly patients," Kiik was quoted as saying by the ERR broadcaster.

He noted that, generally, all workplaces where employees come in contact with more than 50 people per day may be considered at a higher risk of infection.

"In these situations, presenting proof of recovering from COVID-19, vaccination or a negative test result is warranted," Kiik was quoted as saying by the ERR broadcaster.

The proposed measure allowing employers to easily terminate contracts with employees refusing to receive vaccines against COVID-19 is likely to be officially approved this coming Thursday, together with amendments to the decree on biological hazards.

Estonia launched its COVID-19 vaccination campaign on December 27. It has fully vaccinated 582,886 people to date, or slightly less than 50% of the country's population.