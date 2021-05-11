UrduPoint.com
Estonia To Start Vaccinating People Aged 16-49 Against COVID-19 On May 17 - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 59 seconds ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 01:00 AM

Estonia to Start Vaccinating People Aged 16-49 Against COVID-19 on May 17 - Reports

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) Estonia's vaccination working group decided on Monday that people aged 16-49 would be allowed to get inoculated against coronavirus starting from May 17, national media reported.

As recently as last week, the working group discussed the possibility of dividing the unvaccinated people under 50 years old by age groups and suggested starting vaccinating those who are in the 40-49 age group.

According to the ERR broadcaster, however, starting from May 17, all people aged 16 to 49 would be eligible for vaccination.

Health and Labor Minister Tanel Kiik said that vaccine supplies would now be carried out on a regular basis.

"The AstraZeneca vaccine is directed to be used for people aged 50+, and most of the AstraZeneca stock is now used for the second vaccination. In May-June, enough vaccines will arrive for all residents, enough to offer everyone at least one dose of the vaccine," Kiik said, as cited by the broadcaster.

Since the launch of the country's vaccination drive on December 27, Estonia has fully vaccinated 159,560 people, or 12% of its population.

Estonia has so far joined the EU co-procurement of COVID-19 vaccines from five manufacturers: Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Janssen Pharmaceutica NV and CureVac.

