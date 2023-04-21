UrduPoint.com

Estonia To Supply 155Mm Shells To Ukraine - Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published April 21, 2023 | 01:40 AM

Estonia to Supply 155Mm Shells to Ukraine - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2023) Tallinn will donate 155mm artillery shells to Kiev as part of the European Union's pledge to provide Ukraine with one million shells, Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur said on Thursday.

"Made a decision and informed new (Estonian) gov, that @MoD_Estonia (the Estonian Defense Ministry) will send 155mm shells to (Ukraine) as our share of (the EU's) 1 million rounds to (Ukraine). Additionally night vision and 5.

56mm ammunition for UA (Ukrainian) Army," Pevkur tweeted.

The Estonian defense chief also announced his plans to meet with his Ukrainian counterpart, Oleksii Reznikov, on April 21 to discuss further support for Kiev

Western countries ramped up their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched a special military operation there on February 24, 2022. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against further escalation leading to NATO's direct involvement in the conflict.

