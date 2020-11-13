Estonia is planning to propose that the European Union introduces additional sanctions against Belarusian officials in response to the killing of 31-year-old protester Roman Bondarenko, which occurred on Thursday in Minsk, the Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu said on Friday

According to media reports, the protester, 31-year-old Roman Bondarenko, was killed in clashes late on Wednesday. The Belarusian Health Ministry confirmed his death on Thursday. The Investigative Committee started a probe.

"Estonia plans to cooperate with several states to propose at European Union level the introduction of additional sanctions against Belarusian officials. The killing of Bandarenka is a terrible crime and it must be followed by new sanctions," the statement published on the ministry's site read.

The minister expressed condolences to Bondarenko's family and condemned the incident, adding that he hopes that the individuals, responsible for the crime, would be punished.

"I am extending my deepest condolences to the family and friends of Raman Bandarenka. Our thoughts are with the people of Belarus who are deeply affected by this event. These brutal acts should not go unpunished and those responsible must be held to account," Reinsalu said.

In October, the European Union has already slapped sanctions on roughly 40 officials, linked to Lukashenko, accusing them of repression against peaceful demonstrators and opposition members. A month later, the European Council added 15 more Belarusian officials to its sanction list.