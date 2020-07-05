Estonia Updates List of Mandatory Quarantine Arrivals to Include Croatia, Czech Republic

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2020) The Estonian Foreign Ministry has included the Czech Republic and Croatia into its list of European countries whose tourists will have to self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival to add up to Bulgaria, Luxembourg, Portugal, Sweden, Romania and the United Kingdom, according to a statement published the ministry's website on Sunday.

"From July 6, the 2-week quarantine requirement will be applied to tourists arriving in Estonia from the Czech Republic and Croatia. This requirement remains in effect for arrivals from Sweden, the UK, Portugal, Romania, Bulgaria and Luxembourg," the statement read.

The Estonian Foreign Ministry is updating the list every week according to the coronavirus environment in the region. If the coefficient of the spread of the virus in a given country has been less than 15 cases per 100,000 people, Tallinn lifts the quarantine requirement.

Estonia opened its borders to arrivals from the European Union and Europe's Schengen Area on June 1.

Health authorities in the Baltic country have so far reported 1,993 coronavirus cases and 69 related deaths.