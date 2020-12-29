UrduPoint.com
Estonia Vaccinates 500 Medical Workers Against COVID-19 In 2 Days - Health Department

Tue 29th December 2020

Estonia Vaccinates 500 Medical Workers Against COVID-19 in 2 Days - Health Department

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) In Estonia, 516 health workers were vaccinated against COVID-19 in the first two days since the beginning of the vaccination process, the health department said on Tuesday.

The COVID-19 vaccination campaign began in Estonia on Sunday. The first batch of Pfizer/BioNtech vaccines is intended primarily for healthcare workers, as they are at higher risk of getting infected due to close contact with coronavirus-infected patients.

"As of Tuesday, 516 people have been vaccinated against the coronavirus in Estonia. Most of the vaccinations were made at East Tallinn Central Hospital, the North Estonia Regional Hospital and Ida-Virumaa Central Hospital," the health department said in a statement.

On Saturday, the first batch of the Pfizer/BioNtech coronavirus vaccine was delivered to Tallinn, consisting of 9,750 doses, with the help of which around 5,000 people could be vaccinated.

More batches of the vaccine will be delivered weekly starting at the beginning of January next year.

According to preliminary agreements, Estonia has booked the supply of several vaccines against coronavirus: Pfizer/BioNtech (603,876 doses), AstraZeneca (1.33 million doses) and Jannsen Pharmaceutica NV (300,000 vaccine courses). Estonia is also continuing negotiations with other vaccine manufacturers.

According to Estonia's Minister of Social Affairs Tanel Kiik, under the agreements with Pfizer/BioNtech, it will be possible to vaccinate almost 5,000 people a week.

