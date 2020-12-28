UrduPoint.com
Estonia Vaccinates Over 200 Medical Workers Against COVID-19 - Ministry

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) More than 200 medical staff in eight Estonian healthcare facilities have been vaccinated against the coronavirus disease, the country's social affairs ministry said on Monday.

The country launched the immunization effort on Sunday with medical personnel being the first to receive the vaccine, as they are more likely to catch the virus from patients. The vaccination took place in the Ida-Viru county, as well as the cities of Tallinn and Tartu.

"Fifty-six medical professionals were vaccinated at the Ida-Viru hospital on the first day, 56 at East Tallinn Central Hospital, 30 at the Tartu emergency department, 20 at the West Tallinn Central Hospital, 20 at the Tartu University Hospital, 10 at North Estonia Medical Center, 10 at the Jurgensoni family medicine center and five at the Ulikooli family medicine center," the ministry said in a statement.

Estonia is said to have secured a shipment of several vaccines, including 603,876 doses of the one developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, 1.33 million doses of the one by AstraZeneca and 300,000 vaccine courses from Janssen Pharmaceutica N.V. The first Pfizer vaccine shipments arrived in Tallinn on Saturday.

