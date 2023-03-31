UrduPoint.com

Estonia Wants 1997 NATO-Russia Founding Act To Be Annulled - Foreign Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 31, 2023 | 10:58 PM

Estonia Wants 1997 NATO-Russia Founding Act to Be Annulled - Foreign Minister

Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu has called for the nullification of the 1997 NATO-Russia Founding Act during his speech at a meeting of Central and Eastern European foreign ministers in the Polish city of Lodz on Friday

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2023) Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu has called for the nullification of the 1997 NATO-Russia Founding Act during his speech at a meeting of Central and Eastern European foreign ministers in the Polish city of Lodz on Friday.

"During the B9 meeting in Lodz, Poland, I emphasized it's time for NATO to annul the Founding Act with Russia. Russia is ignoring all principles of international law & is waging an inhumane war in Ukraine," Reinsalu tweeted.

The Founding Act on Mutual Relations, Cooperation and Security was signed by Russia and NATO in Paris on May 27, 1997.

The policy paper determined Russia's and NATO's obligations in key areas, norms and mechanisms of their interaction.

The accord focused on cutbacks in military force, the number of lethal weapons, and new security structure that was meant to replace the bipolar world system. The equity in military sphere was a key point, but not due to arms race. The former rivals agreed to control the offensive capabilities reduction and to strengthen security cooperation .

