Estonia Warns Citizens Against Visiting Belarus, Russia - Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 24, 2022 | 11:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) The Estonian Foreign Ministry urged citizens on Thursday not to travel to Russia and Belarus due to heightened tensions in Ukraine.

"Due to Russia's military action, we advise against non-urgent travel to Belarus. We recommend Estonian nationals currently in Belarus reconsider their need to remain in Belarus and return to Estonia if possible," the ministry said in a statement.

A similar recommendation was issued on Russia, reading "Due to Russia's military action, we advise against any non-urgent travel to Russia.

The ministry also urged citizens not to visit regions bordering Ukraine.

In the early hours of Thursday, Russia launched a special operation after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested assistance to counter the aggression of the Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation is targeting the military infrastructure of Ukraine, while the civilian population is not in danger. Moscow has said it has no plans to occupy Ukraine.

