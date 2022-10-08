UrduPoint.com

Estonia Welcomes Blast On Crimean Bridge, Assumes Ukraine Behind It - Foreign Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published October 08, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Estonia Welcomes Blast on Crimean Bridge, Assumes Ukraine Behind It - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2022) Estonia welcomes an explosion on the Crimean Bridge and assumes that Ukrainian special forces might be behind it, Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu said on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Russia's National Antiterrorism Committee (NAC) said that a truck was blown up on the Crimean Bridge, which caused seven fuel tanks of a freight train to catch fire and a partial collapse of two car spans.

"Estonia certainly welcomes this and congratulates Ukrainian special operations units that are probably behind this operation," Reinsalu told the the Delfi web portal.

The minister added that Ukraine had been repeatedly saying that it was planning to destroy the bridge and the organization of the explosion was "a brave act."

