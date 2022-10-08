UrduPoint.com

Estonia Welcomes Blast On Crimean Bridge, Assumes Ukraine Behind It - Foreign Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 08, 2022 | 07:02 PM

Estonia Welcomes Blast on Crimean Bridge, Assumes Ukraine Behind It - Foreign Minister

Estonia welcomes an explosion on the Crimean Bridge and assumes that Ukrainian special forces might be behind it, Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2022) Estonia welcomes an explosion on the Crimean Bridge and assumes that Ukrainian special forces might be behind it, Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu said on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Russia's National Antiterrorism Committee (NAC) said that a truck was blown up on the Crimean Bridge, which caused seven fuel tanks of a freight train to catch fire and a partial collapse of two car spans.

"Estonia certainly welcomes this and congratulates Ukrainian special operations units that are probably behind this operation," Reinsalu told the the Delfi web portal.

The minister added that Ukraine had been repeatedly saying that it was planning to destroy the bridge and the organization of the explosion was "a brave act.

"

Later in the day, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Reinsalu's comments reflected NATO's "criminal logic."

"Murders, sabotages, destruction, provocations and stagings - criminal logic has linked NATO regimes with mutual responsibility," Zakharova noted.

The diplomat also compared Reinsalu's statement with the words of former Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski, who thanked the US for blowing up Nord Stream pipelines in September.

Related Topics

NATO Fire Ukraine Russia Car Nord Estonia September Criminals

Recent Stories

Unity Foods Limited is excited to announce appoint ..

Unity Foods Limited is excited to announce appointment of Lt Gen (Retd) Omar Mah ..

20 minutes ago
 FIFA world cup 2022: Pakistan Army contingent leav ..

FIFA world cup 2022: Pakistan Army contingent leaves for Qatar

37 minutes ago
 It’s Time to Enhance the photographic experience ..

It’s Time to Enhance the photographic experience with world’s first 60MP OIS ..

1 hour ago
 PCFC takes part in “Gitex Global 2022” with nu ..

PCFC takes part in “Gitex Global 2022” with numerous creative projects

1 hour ago
 Infinix globally launches ZERO 20 With Industry-fi ..

Infinix globally launches ZERO 20 With Industry-first 60MP OIS based Front Camer ..

1 hour ago
 Islamabad's atmosphere grieves over fire in Centau ..

Islamabad's atmosphere grieves over fire in Centaurs

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.