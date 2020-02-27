UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Estonia Will Not Declare State Of Emergency After 1st Coronavirus Case - Government

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 07:23 PM

Estonia Will Not Declare State of Emergency After 1st Coronavirus Case - Government

Estonia will not introduce a state of emergency following the first coronavirus disease (COVID-19) diagnosis on its soil, Merike Jurilo, the director general of the Health Board, an Estonian governmental agency, said on Thursday

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2020) Estonia will not introduce a state of emergency following the first coronavirus disease (COVID-19) diagnosis on its soil, Merike Jurilo, the director general of the Health Board, an Estonian governmental agency, said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Social Affairs Minister Tanel Kiik said that the patient was an Iranian citizen who had returned to Estonia from his home country, which is suffering from a spike in coronavirus infections, on Wednesday. The patient has been isolated.

"The Health board is not planning to declare a state of emergency.

It would be a disproportionate measure now," Jurilo said at a press conference in Tallinn.

The official added that the authorities had already established the identities of all 24 passengers who had traveled on the same bus as the infected man from Riga, his stopover on the journey from Iran to Estonia.

Iranian state media reported earlier in the day that the death toll in the country had reached 22 out of a total of 139 cases. Globally, over 82,000 people worldwide have contracted COVID-19, of whom 2,800 have died and more than 32,000 have recovered.

Related Topics

Iran Died Tallinn Man Riga Same Estonia Media All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE Space Agency unites industry leaders in GSIA s ..

26 minutes ago

Top Russian, Luxembourgian Diplomats to Discuss Li ..

3 minutes ago

US$142m amazing steel bridges at Koh-e-Suleman sta ..

3 minutes ago

Russia to Impose Restrictions on Air Travel with I ..

3 minutes ago

Unfair distribution of wealth taking toll on masse ..

39 minutes ago

Haqqani leader welcomes Australian Professor at Do ..

41 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.