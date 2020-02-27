Estonia Will Not Declare State of Emergency After 1st Coronavirus Case - Government

(@FahadShabbir)

Estonia will not introduce a state of emergency following the first coronavirus disease (COVID-19) diagnosis on its soil, Merike Jurilo, the director general of the Health Board, an Estonian governmental agency, said on Thursday

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2020) Estonia will not introduce a state of emergency following the first coronavirus disease (COVID-19) diagnosis on its soil, Merike Jurilo, the director general of the Health Board, an Estonian governmental agency, said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Social Affairs Minister Tanel Kiik said that the patient was an Iranian citizen who had returned to Estonia from his home country, which is suffering from a spike in coronavirus infections, on Wednesday. The patient has been isolated.

"The Health board is not planning to declare a state of emergency.

It would be a disproportionate measure now," Jurilo said at a press conference in Tallinn.

The official added that the authorities had already established the identities of all 24 passengers who had traveled on the same bus as the infected man from Riga, his stopover on the journey from Iran to Estonia.

Iranian state media reported earlier in the day that the death toll in the country had reached 22 out of a total of 139 cases. Globally, over 82,000 people worldwide have contracted COVID-19, of whom 2,800 have died and more than 32,000 have recovered.