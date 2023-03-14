UrduPoint.com

Estonia Willing To Play Active Role In Post-War Reconstruction Of Ukraine - Prime Minister

Sumaira FH Published March 14, 2023 | 03:40 AM

Estonia Willing to Play Active Role in Post-War Reconstruction of Ukraine - Prime Minister

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) Estonia would like to play an active role in the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said Monday.

Estonia's Reform Party, led by Kallas, which won the elections to the Estonian parliament, continues talks on the formation of a new ruling coalition with the Social Democratic Party and the Estonia 200 Party. On Monday, at the coalition talks, the parties discussed foreign policy issues. According to Kallas, the partners in the coalition being created have no particular disagreements regarding foreign policy.

"Issues related to Ukraine were discussed in detail. First, Estonia supports Ukraine's accession to the EU and NATO, second, Estonia wants to play an active role in the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine; Estonia will continue to support Ukraine at all levels, especially at the political level and as long as it is necessary," Kallas told reporters, summing up a regular meeting of coalition partners.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022 in response to calls by the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection from Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine, and to completely liberate Donbas.

Western nations have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said any cargo that contains weaponry for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Ukraine Russia Parliament Donetsk Estonia February All From

Recent Stories

Medical Aviation Congress spotlights health issues ..

Medical Aviation Congress spotlights health issues affecting fitness of pilots, ..

8 minutes ago
 UAE Regulations Lab issues licence for Electric Ve ..

UAE Regulations Lab issues licence for Electric Vertical takeoff and landing air ..

1 hour ago
 UAE launches Manara Centre to promote regional co- ..

UAE launches Manara Centre to promote regional co-existence

2 hours ago
 Mashreq Bank provides $15.5 billion of sustainable ..

Mashreq Bank provides $15.5 billion of sustainable finance and adaptation-relate ..

2 hours ago
 Restoration of diplomatic relations between Iran a ..

Restoration of diplomatic relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia is a very impo ..

2 hours ago
 50% discount on COVID-19 fines effective from Marc ..

50% discount on COVID-19 fines effective from March 15

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.