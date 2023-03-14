Estonia Willing to Play Active Role in Post-War Reconstruction of Ukraine - Prime Minister

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) Estonia would like to play an active role in the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said Monday.

Estonia's Reform Party, led by Kallas, which won the elections to the Estonian parliament, continues talks on the formation of a new ruling coalition with the Social Democratic Party and the Estonia 200 Party. On Monday, at the coalition talks, the parties discussed foreign policy issues. According to Kallas, the partners in the coalition being created have no particular disagreements regarding foreign policy.

"Issues related to Ukraine were discussed in detail. First, Estonia supports Ukraine's accession to the EU and NATO, second, Estonia wants to play an active role in the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine; Estonia will continue to support Ukraine at all levels, especially at the political level and as long as it is necessary," Kallas told reporters, summing up a regular meeting of coalition partners.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022 in response to calls by the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection from Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine, and to completely liberate Donbas.

Western nations have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said any cargo that contains weaponry for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia.