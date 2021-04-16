Estonian Ambassador Leaves Russian Foreign Ministry Building After Unexpected Visit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) Estonian Ambassador to Russia Margus Laidre has left the Russian Foreign Ministry's building after paying an unanticipated 45-minute visit on Friday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

At about 12:30 p.m.

Moscow time (08:30 GMT), a car with the Estonian flag and diplomatic plates drove up to the building on Smolenskaya Square. The ambassador entered the building without giving any comments.

After leaving the ministry, Laidre declined to speak to journalists.