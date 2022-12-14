UrduPoint.com

Estonian Authorities Confirm Arrest Of Russian National At US Request - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published December 14, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Estonian Authorities Confirm Arrest of Russian National at US Request - Reports

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2022) The Estonian security police have confirmed the arrest of Russian national Vadim Konoshchenok at the request of the United States for avoiding sanctions and buying military and dual-purpose products for Russia, Estonian media reported on Wednesday.

According to the Postimees newspaper, the police arrested Konoshchenok at the request of the US Justice Department on December 6, and he is now awaiting extradition to the US. The man is suspected of being a Russian intelligence operative and illegally smuggling US-made products including electronics and sniper scopes from Estonia to Russia, the newspaper added.

On Tuesday, the US authorities said that two other suspects, US permanent resident Alexey Brayman and US national Vadim Yermolenko, were arrested in connection with the same case.

The indictment targets a total of seven people, including two US nationals and five Russian nationals.

The US government alleges that all suspects had links to Moscow-based machinery and equipment firm Serniya Engineering. The firm is accused of running an illicit network under the guidance of Russia's intelligence service to evade Western sanctions to procure US military technology, in particular advanced semiconductors needed for Russia's defense industry.

Each suspect faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted on charges related to the global procurement and money laundering on behalf of the Russian government.

Related Topics

Police Technology Russia Man Same Estonia United States Money December Media All From Government Industry

Recent Stories

LHC directs authorities to shut down markets at 10 ..

LHC directs authorities to shut down markets at 10 pm to control smog

21 seconds ago
 Govt announces revival of various schemes under PM ..

Govt announces revival of various schemes under PMYP

49 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs seizes 36.7kg of marijuana at Dubai ..

Dubai Customs seizes 36.7kg of marijuana at Dubai International Airport

1 hour ago
 Counterpoint Whitepaper: TECNO plays a leading rol ..

Counterpoint Whitepaper: TECNO plays a leading role in the premium evolution of ..

1 hour ago
 Tajik President arrives in Islamabad on two-day of ..

Tajik President arrives in Islamabad on two-day official visit

3 hours ago
 Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (N ..

Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Represented Pakistan at t ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.