Estonian Authorities Confirm Arrest of Russian National at US Request - Reports

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2022) The Estonian security police have confirmed the arrest of Russian national Vadim Konoshchenok at the request of the United States for avoiding sanctions and buying military and dual-purpose products for Russia, Estonian media reported on Wednesday.

According to the Postimees newspaper, the police arrested Konoshchenok at the request of the US Justice Department on December 6, and he is now awaiting extradition to the US. The man is suspected of being a Russian intelligence operative and illegally smuggling US-made products including electronics and sniper scopes from Estonia to Russia, the newspaper added.

On Tuesday, the US authorities said that two other suspects, US permanent resident Alexey Brayman and US national Vadim Yermolenko, were arrested in connection with the same case.

The indictment targets a total of seven people, including two US nationals and five Russian nationals.

The US government alleges that all suspects had links to Moscow-based machinery and equipment firm Serniya Engineering. The firm is accused of running an illicit network under the guidance of Russia's intelligence service to evade Western sanctions to procure US military technology, in particular advanced semiconductors needed for Russia's defense industry.

Each suspect faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted on charges related to the global procurement and money laundering on behalf of the Russian government.