Estonian Authorities Released Head of Sputnik Meedia Cherysheva - Russian Embassy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2022) The Estonian authorities have released Elena Cherysheva, the head of Sputnik Meedia, who was detained in the country, the Russian Embassy in Tallinn said on Friday.

The Estonian intelligence services had detained Cherysheva on Wednesday, accusing her of violating international sanctions.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova slammed the accusations as bordering on absurdity.

"The embassy knows that a Russian citizen, editor-in-chief of Sputnik Meуdia E.E. Cherysheva has been released. We are currently looking into the details and trying to get in touch with her," the embassy said in a statement.