UrduPoint.com

Estonian Authorities Released Head Of Sputnik Meedia Cherysheva - Russian Embassy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 08, 2022 | 04:21 PM

Estonian Authorities Released Head of Sputnik Meedia Cherysheva - Russian Embassy

The Estonian authorities have released Elena Cherysheva, the head of Sputnik Meedia, who was detained in the country, the Russian Embassy in Tallinn said on Frida

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2022) The Estonian authorities have released Elena Cherysheva, the head of Sputnik Meedia, who was detained in the country, the Russian Embassy in Tallinn said on Friday.

The Estonian intelligence services had detained Cherysheva on Wednesday, accusing her of violating international sanctions.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova slammed the accusations as bordering on absurdity.

"The embassy knows that a Russian citizen, editor-in-chief of Sputnik Meуdia E.E. Cherysheva has been released. We are currently looking into the details and trying to get in touch with her," the embassy said in a statement.

Related Topics

Russia Tallinn

Recent Stories

IHC declares PECA Ordinance as unconstitutional

IHC declares PECA Ordinance as unconstitutional

14 minutes ago
 Rupee gets speed to fall against US dollar after S ..

Rupee gets speed to fall against US dollar after SC verdict

22 minutes ago
 Hefty increase in markup rate to hit trade & indus ..

Hefty increase in markup rate to hit trade & industry: LCCI

26 minutes ago
 ANF seizes 910 gram heroin from a courier company' ..

ANF seizes 910 gram heroin from a courier company's office

6 minutes ago
 Fighting for country's integrity: Ali Zaidi

Fighting for country's integrity: Ali Zaidi

6 minutes ago
 Greek man goes on trial for killing British wife

Greek man goes on trial for killing British wife

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.