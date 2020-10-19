UrduPoint.com
Estonian Conservatives To Leave Government If Interior Minister Dismissed

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 09:41 PM

The far-right Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) will leave the country's government if Interior Minister Mart Helme, who is a member of the party, is dismissed over his recent statements in which he expressed hostility toward sexual minorities, party leader and Finance Minister Martin Helme said on Monday

In an interview with the German Deutsche Welle broadcaster last week, the interior minister said that his party was preparing a referendum on a bill that would clearly define marriage as a union between a woman and a man, adding that disgruntled LGBT people may flee to Sweden, where they are looked at more politely. Helme's statements triggered sharp criticism from the opposition, which demands his resignation, as well as President Kersti Kaljulaid, who said that "a minister with such views does not suit the Estonian government.

"If [Estonian] Prime Minister [Juri Ratas] dismisses Mart, we will leave, if the parliament strikes a vote of no confidence in him, we will leave," the finance minister told reporters.

According to the minister, it is unacceptable that Ratas and his coalition Center Party, which also includes EKRE, question one of the party's main values to stand for traditional families.

The finance minister also expressed confidence that the case was not about Mart Helme's interview, as the politician did not say anything that could cause a political scandal or crisis the party has expressed the same ideas over the past eight years. According to Martin Helme, the question is whether EKRE trusts the prime minister.

