Estonian consul detained in Russia over 'classified documents'

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Russian security officers have detained Estonia's consul to Saint Petersburg for allegedly receiving classified documents, the FSB security service said Tuesday.

Consul Mart Latte was arrested "while receiving classified documents from a Russian national", the FSB said in a statement to Russian news agencies, accusing him of activities "incompatible with the status of a diplomatic worker" and "openly hostile" to Russia.