Estonian Consul Detained In Russia Over 'classified Documents'

Muhammad Irfan 44 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 09:43 PM

Estonian consul detained in Russia over 'classified documents'

Russian security officers have detained Estonia's consul to Saint Petersburg for allegedly receiving classified documents, the FSB security service said Tuesday

Russian security officers have detained Estonia's consul to Saint Petersburg for allegedly receiving classified documents, the FSB security service said Tuesday.

Consul Mart Latte was arrested "while receiving classified documents from a Russian national", the FSB said in a statement to Russian news agencies, accusing him of activities "incompatible with the status of a diplomatic worker" and "openly hostile" to Russia.

More Stories From World

