Estonian Consul Detained In St. Petersburg While Receiving Classified Documents - FSB

Muhammad Irfan 2 hours ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 08:54 PM

Estonian Consul Detained in St. Petersburg While Receiving Classified Documents - FSB

Estonian consul Mart Latte was detained red-handed in St. Petersburg while receiving materials of a classified nature, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2021) Estonian consul Mart Latte was detained red-handed in St. Petersburg while receiving materials of a classified nature, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Tuesday.

"Russia's FSB in St. Petersburg detained Estonian diplomat, Consul of the Consulate General of the Republic of Estonia in St.

Petersburg Mart Latte, red-handed while receiving classified materials from a Russian citizen," the statement says.

It noted that measures would be taken against the diplomat in accordance with the norms of international law.

"This activity is incompatible with the status of a diplomatic employee and has a clear hostile character toward Russia," the FSB said.

