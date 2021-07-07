UrduPoint.com
Estonian Consul In St.Petersburg Declared Persona Non Grata, Must Leave Russia In 48 Hours

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 09:38 PM

Estonian Consul in St.Petersburg Declared Persona Non Grata, Must Leave Russia in 48 hours

Russia declared Estonian consul in St. Petersburg Mart Latte persona non grata, the diplomat must leave the country within 48 hours, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) Russia declared Estonian consul in St. Petersburg Mart Latte persona non grata, the diplomat must leave the country within 48 hours, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"On July 7, Charge d'Affaires of the Estonian Embassy in Russia Ulla Uibo was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The Russian side has declared a strong protest in connection with the intelligence gathering activities incompatible with diplomatic status by consul of the Estonian Consulate General in St. Petersburg Mart Latte," the statement says.

"The mentioned employee of the Estonian consular office has been declared persona non grata, he must leave the territory of the Russian Federation within 48 hours," the m,inistry stressed.

