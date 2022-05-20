UrduPoint.com

Estonian Court To Consider Early Release Of Convict Allegedly Spying For Russia - Reports

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2022) Former Estonian officer of counterintelligence and anti-corruption agency KaPo Vladimir Veitman, sentenced by Tallinn in 2013 to 15 years in prison for allegedly spying for Russian secret services, has requested early release on parole, Estonian broadcaster ERR reported Friday.

The court of Estonia's Viru county will review the petition for Veitman's parole in early June, the report said.

Veitman was arrested and sentenced in 2013 on accusations of providing classified Estonian intelligence to Russia's secret agencies during his years of service in KaPo until retirement in 2011.

Veitman pleaded guilty and agreed to cooperate with investigators.

Veitman had been working in KaPo since 1991. During the Soviet period, Veitman worked in Estonia's Committee for State Security (KGB) from 1980 to 1991, where he was allegedly recruited by Nikolai Ermakov for Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service. Yermakov and Veitman had worked together in the same unit in Estonia's KGB.

