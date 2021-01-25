UrduPoint.com
Estonian Court To Consider Parole For Convicted 'Russian Spy' On February 10 - Reports

Mon 25th January 2021 | 07:30 PM

Estonian Court to Consider Parole for Convicted 'Russian Spy' on February 10 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2021) The Tartu county court will decide on February 10 whether to grant parole to Estonian national Ilya Tikhanovsky, who was convicted of espionage for Russia in 2018, Estonian Public Broadcasting reported on Monday.

In March 2020, the court denied him parole.

Tikhanovsky was detained on December 10, 2017. Two days later, he was arrested. According to the Estonian Internal Security Service, he worked for Russia's main intelligence directorate GRU. Tikhanovsky was charged with collecting information about critical defense and state infrastructure.

On April 3, 2018, the Tartu county court sentenced him to four years in prison.

